Amenities

pool tennis court clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

10207 E Nacoma Dr Available 12/01/19 Gorgeous Sun Lakes Home in gated Community - Gorgeous home for rent in gated Sun Lakes community of Oakwood. House features 2 bedroom, 2 bath with office, plus 1 bedroom guest casita with full bath. Beautiful landscaped backyard to enjoy the beautiful weather Sun Lakes has to offer. Enjoy all the amenities of Sun Lakes, golf, tennis, swimming, pickle ball, restaurants and more.Fully furnished vacation rental. Located in an age restricted community, certain age restrictions apply. Contact us for lease availability and prices.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3909166)