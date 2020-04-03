All apartments in Sun City West
Location

21746 North Limousine Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Seasonal rental! Beautiful patio home/townhouse in popular, newer Sun City West neighborhood! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, almost 1200 square feet, not you average dinky condo. Nicely furnished and flat screen TV's. Everything you need including full size and smaller appliances, dishes and utensils. , All linens, blankets and towels, just bring your suitcase! Modern touches and neutral colors make this a popular winter rental, year after year. Private, courtyard in back, and a 2 car garage! Centrally located and close (but not too close) to access highways like 303, Grand Ave and the 101 loop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive have any available units?
21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive have?
Some of 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive does offer parking.
Does 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive have a pool?
No, 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21746 N LIMOUSINE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
