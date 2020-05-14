19667 N Star Ridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

One bedroom, one bath condo. Kitchen with updated appliances. Inside laundry room. Enter the home to the Living Room with dining area. Room extends to a family room or office. Bedroom has a Queen size bed. Bathtub has been converted to a walk-in shower. Enclosed patio for enjoying your morning coffee. One-car garage with storage cabinets. Tenant responsible for electric, cable and internet. Rent includes water, trash and sewer. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Sun City West is an age-restricted community. One tenant must be at least 55 years old. Only one-rec card can be purchased for this property.