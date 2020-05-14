19667 N Star Ridge Dr

Amenities
One bedroom, one bath condo. Kitchen with updated appliances. Inside laundry room. Enter the home to the Living Room with dining area. Room extends to a family room or office. Bedroom has a Queen size bed. Bathtub has been converted to a walk-in shower. Enclosed patio for enjoying your morning coffee. One-car garage with storage cabinets. Tenant responsible for electric, cable and internet. Rent includes water, trash and sewer. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Sun City West is an age-restricted community. One tenant must be at least 55 years old. Only one-rec card can be purchased for this property.