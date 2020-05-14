All apartments in Sun City West
19667 N Star Ridge Dr

19667 North Star Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19667 North Star Ridge Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
One bedroom, one bath condo. Kitchen with updated appliances. Inside laundry room. Enter the home to the Living Room with dining area. Room extends to a family room or office. Bedroom has a Queen size bed. Bathtub has been converted to a walk-in shower. Enclosed patio for enjoying your morning coffee. One-car garage with storage cabinets. Tenant responsible for electric, cable and internet. Rent includes water, trash and sewer. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Sun City West is an age-restricted community. One tenant must be at least 55 years old. Only one-rec card can be purchased for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19667 N Star Ridge Dr have any available units?
19667 N Star Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 19667 N Star Ridge Dr have?
Some of 19667 N Star Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19667 N Star Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19667 N Star Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19667 N Star Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19667 N Star Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 19667 N Star Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19667 N Star Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 19667 N Star Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19667 N Star Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19667 N Star Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 19667 N Star Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19667 N Star Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 19667 N Star Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19667 N Star Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19667 N Star Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 19667 N Star Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19667 N Star Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.

