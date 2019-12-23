18420 N 137th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Just had a cancellation for 2020. Available December through April 2020. Owner prefers a 3 month minimum rental. Vacation rental with over 2000 sq ft of home. Formal living room with dining area. Comfortable family room off the kitchen. Kitchen with breakfast area. Separate inside laundry room. Master bedroom with queen size bed. En-suite bathroom with shower. Second bedroom has a California king. Hall bath with large-soaking tub. Rent includes all utilities. Tenant to provide own cable and internet service. Please note owner maintains a car in the garage.