Last updated December 23 2019 at 5:54 AM

18420 N 137th Dr

18420 North 137th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18420 North 137th Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Just had a cancellation for 2020. Available December through April 2020. Owner prefers a 3 month minimum rental. Vacation rental with over 2000 sq ft of home. Formal living room with dining area. Comfortable family room off the kitchen. Kitchen with breakfast area. Separate inside laundry room. Master bedroom with queen size bed. En-suite bathroom with shower. Second bedroom has a California king. Hall bath with large-soaking tub. Rent includes all utilities. Tenant to provide own cable and internet service. Please note owner maintains a car in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18420 N 137th Dr have any available units?
18420 N 137th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 18420 N 137th Dr have?
Some of 18420 N 137th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18420 N 137th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18420 N 137th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18420 N 137th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 18420 N 137th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 18420 N 137th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18420 N 137th Dr offers parking.
Does 18420 N 137th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18420 N 137th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18420 N 137th Dr have a pool?
No, 18420 N 137th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18420 N 137th Dr have accessible units?
No, 18420 N 137th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18420 N 137th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18420 N 137th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 18420 N 137th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18420 N 137th Dr has units with air conditioning.
