18420 N 137th Dr

18420 North 137th Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Sun City West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just had a cancellation for 2020. Available December through April 2020. Owner prefers a 3 month minimum rental. Vacation rental with over 2000 sq ft of home. Formal living room with dining area. Comfortable family room off the kitchen. Kitchen with breakfast area. Separate inside laundry room. Master bedroom with queen size bed. En-suite bathroom with shower. Second bedroom has a California king. Hall bath with large-soaking tub. Rent includes all utilities. Tenant to provide own cable and internet service. Please note owner maintains a car in the garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
