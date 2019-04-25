All apartments in Sun City West
Find more places like 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City West, AZ
/
18227 N ALYSSUM Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

18227 N ALYSSUM Drive

18227 North Alyssum Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18227 North Alyssum Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
CHARMING FULLY FURNISHED HOME W/CASITA & POOL! FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR + BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF POOL T/O HOME! FORMAL DINING & EAT-IN KITCHEN AREA - BRKFAST BAR - 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHS-OVER SIZED UTILITY ROOM WITH ENOUGH SPACE FOR AN OFFICE- LRG FMLY RM LEADING OUT TO POOL & CASITA + SPACIOUS BCKYRD W/FRUIT TREES & 2CG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive have any available units?
18227 N ALYSSUM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive have?
Some of 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18227 N ALYSSUM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive offers parking.
Does 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive has a pool.
Does 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive have accessible units?
No, 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18227 N ALYSSUM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City West 1 BedroomsSun City West 2 Bedrooms
Sun City West Apartments with GarageSun City West Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College