18214 N Alyssum Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

INCREDIBLE RENTAL!! FURNISHED LONGER TERM RENTAL IN SUN CITY WEST! 3 BEDS, 2 BATHS SLEEPS 9! PRIVATE FRONT COURTYARD, SCREENED-IN TILED PATIO OVERLOOKING A SPARKLING BLUE POOL WITH HOT-TUB AND GAZEBO! BUILT IN GAS GRILL AND FIRE PIT. FRUIT TREES AND MATURE LANDSCAPE. HUGE TILED GREATROOM WITH NICHE AND SKY LIGHT. MASTER HAS TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS, DUAL SINKS, SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO YET ANOTHER PATIO. ONE BR HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET AND ENTRANCE TO SECOND BATH. TILED KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR, SMOOTH TOP STOVE, PANTRY. CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM W/SKYLIGHT, HOME ALSO HAS AN OFFICE WITH BUILT IN DESK AND SHELVES! THIS AMAZING HOME EVEN COMES WITH A GOLF CART! POOL SERVICE, UTILITIES AND LANDSCAPE INCLUDED! CALL US TODAY! COMMUNITY FACILITIES AT TENANT EXPENSE