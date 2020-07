Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Looking to enjoy the Arizona Sunshine....here is the property for you...light, bright, and remodeled! Updates throughout....just bring your suitcase. COMPLETELY FURNISHED! Centrally located to the recreation centers, shopping and lots more. Enjoy the large covered patio and beautifully landscaped large yard. No worries - landscaping included! Please no pets or smokers. Available January - AprilHome has 1 king bed, 1 queen and 1 queen sofa sleeper. Comfortably sleeps 6.