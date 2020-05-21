14411 W Blackgold Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Long-term furnished rental available May 5th. Completely updated furnished home. Step into the tastefully decorated great room plan with separate living room and dining areas. Gourmet Kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances and eat-in area overlooking the backyard. Large Master Suite with Bay Window, Guest bedroom is split from the master, giving your guest their own private bath. Step outside onto the extended covered patio. Attached Garage Cabinets, and a Bonus Room that works perfectly as an office or for crafts and hobbies. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Age-restricted community. One tenant must be 55 or older. Only one-rec card can be purchased for this property.