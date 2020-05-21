All apartments in Sun City West
14411 W Blackgold Ln

14411 W Black Gold Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14411 W Black Gold Ln, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Long-term furnished rental available May 5th. Completely updated furnished home. Step into the tastefully decorated great room plan with separate living room and dining areas. Gourmet Kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances and eat-in area overlooking the backyard. Large Master Suite with Bay Window, Guest bedroom is split from the master, giving your guest their own private bath. Step outside onto the extended covered patio. Attached Garage Cabinets, and a Bonus Room that works perfectly as an office or for crafts and hobbies. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Age-restricted community. One tenant must be 55 or older. Only one-rec card can be purchased for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14411 W Blackgold Ln have any available units?
14411 W Blackgold Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 14411 W Blackgold Ln have?
Some of 14411 W Blackgold Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14411 W Blackgold Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14411 W Blackgold Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14411 W Blackgold Ln pet-friendly?
No, 14411 W Blackgold Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 14411 W Blackgold Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14411 W Blackgold Ln offers parking.
Does 14411 W Blackgold Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14411 W Blackgold Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14411 W Blackgold Ln have a pool?
No, 14411 W Blackgold Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14411 W Blackgold Ln have accessible units?
No, 14411 W Blackgold Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14411 W Blackgold Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14411 W Blackgold Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14411 W Blackgold Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14411 W Blackgold Ln has units with air conditioning.
