Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your Arizona Sun City Oasis! Walk in to the living room with big windows looking out the Arizona Room and backyard. You will find plenty of storage in the 2 car garage as well as a nice work bench. The backyard has artificial turf for relaxing on your outside swing. All adults apply online Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check. One time Admin fee $225. Additional $51.25 for garbage and basic cable. Must see. WON'T LAST.