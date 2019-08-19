13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a rare opportunity for a long term lease for a recently updated expanded H764 Valley Forge floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, 1.75 baths and a 2 car garage. In addition, this home features an air conditioned and heated Arizona Room. Move in ready with fresh paint, tile and new baseboards throughout. Also, recently updated, hvac, hot water heater, stainless kitchen appliances and more. All three bedrooms have walk in closets. The laundry room is expansive with additional storage and the owners converted a portion of it to a desk. The lease price includes landscaping service throughout the term of the lease. This home has been well maintained by the owners and immediately ready for a tenant that shares their pride of home!