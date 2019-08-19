All apartments in Sun City West
Find more places like 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City West, AZ
/
13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:07 AM

13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive

13102 West Limewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13102 West Limewood Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a rare opportunity for a long term lease for a recently updated expanded H764 Valley Forge floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, 1.75 baths and a 2 car garage. In addition, this home features an air conditioned and heated Arizona Room. Move in ready with fresh paint, tile and new baseboards throughout. Also, recently updated, hvac, hot water heater, stainless kitchen appliances and more. All three bedrooms have walk in closets. The laundry room is expansive with additional storage and the owners converted a portion of it to a desk. The lease price includes landscaping service throughout the term of the lease. This home has been well maintained by the owners and immediately ready for a tenant that shares their pride of home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive have any available units?
13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive have?
Some of 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13102 W LIMEWOOD Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City West 1 BedroomsSun City West 2 Bedrooms
Sun City West Apartments with GarageSun City West Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College