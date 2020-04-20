All apartments in Sun City West
Find more places like 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City West, AZ
/
12606 W PARKWOOD Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:23 PM

12606 W PARKWOOD Drive

12606 West Parkwood Drive · (623) 800-1899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12606 West Parkwood Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sanitized and vacant between tenants. Available to rent May 15, 2020 - September 29 at 1350. per month, reduced more than 2 months stay. Dec. $1850. (Oct. Nov. 2020 & Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. 2021 already booked) Beautifully remodeled home in 55+ community with activities for all ages. Tastefully furnished inside and out with two patio seating areas, front and back. Comfortable living and dining in the Great Room with multiple recliners, dry bar, electric fireplace, new refrigerator, washer and dryer. Great place to stay while waiting for the purchase of your new home, visiting or vacationing. Enjoy all that Sun City West has to offer, 4 state of the art recreation centers, 9 golf courses, restaurants and more! Passes can be purchased when the recreation centers reopen from covid 19 closu

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive have any available units?
12606 W PARKWOOD Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive have?
Some of 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12606 W PARKWOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive offer parking?
No, 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12606 W PARKWOOD Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City West 1 BedroomsSun City West 2 Bedrooms
Sun City West Apartments with GarageSun City West Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity