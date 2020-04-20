12606 W PARKWOOD Drive

Amenities

Sanitized and vacant between tenants. Available to rent May 15, 2020 - September 29 at 1350. per month, reduced more than 2 months stay. Dec. $1850. (Oct. Nov. 2020 & Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. 2021 already booked) Beautifully remodeled home in 55+ community with activities for all ages. Tastefully furnished inside and out with two patio seating areas, front and back. Comfortable living and dining in the Great Room with multiple recliners, dry bar, electric fireplace, new refrigerator, washer and dryer. Great place to stay while waiting for the purchase of your new home, visiting or vacationing. Enjoy all that Sun City West has to offer, 4 state of the art recreation centers, 9 golf courses, restaurants and more! Passes can be purchased when the recreation centers reopen from covid 19 closu