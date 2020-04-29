All apartments in Sun City West
Sun City West, AZ
12418 W BONANZA Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

12418 W BONANZA Drive

12418 West Bonanza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12418 West Bonanza Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous - Remodeled - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Sun City West home located in 55+Community is close to golf courses and rec centers. Home features a newly remodeled kitchen with vaulted ceilings, walk-in pantry, new cabinets, quartz counter-tops, floating shelves, wine refrigerator, black and SS appliances and a huge island with SS sink. Master bath has a new tiled shower, double sink vanity and updated lighting. Whole house has plantation shutters, new doors, paint and tile floors. A/C is a 2017 Trane unity with a touchscreen programmable thermostat. Back has a small covered patio area - great for relaxing! Newly painted garage comes with several built-in cabinets for storage. This home is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12418 W BONANZA Drive have any available units?
12418 W BONANZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 12418 W BONANZA Drive have?
Some of 12418 W BONANZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12418 W BONANZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12418 W BONANZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12418 W BONANZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12418 W BONANZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City West.
Does 12418 W BONANZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12418 W BONANZA Drive offers parking.
Does 12418 W BONANZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12418 W BONANZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12418 W BONANZA Drive have a pool?
No, 12418 W BONANZA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12418 W BONANZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 12418 W BONANZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12418 W BONANZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12418 W BONANZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12418 W BONANZA Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12418 W BONANZA Drive has units with air conditioning.

