12418 W BONANZA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous - Remodeled - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Sun City West home located in 55+Community is close to golf courses and rec centers. Home features a newly remodeled kitchen with vaulted ceilings, walk-in pantry, new cabinets, quartz counter-tops, floating shelves, wine refrigerator, black and SS appliances and a huge island with SS sink. Master bath has a new tiled shower, double sink vanity and updated lighting. Whole house has plantation shutters, new doors, paint and tile floors. A/C is a 2017 Trane unity with a touchscreen programmable thermostat. Back has a small covered patio area - great for relaxing! Newly painted garage comes with several built-in cabinets for storage. This home is move-in ready!