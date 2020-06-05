12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Nicely updated move-in ready home in 55+ resort community with highly desirable south-facing covered patio. BRAND NEW roof, high end black ss appliances, kitchen counters, kitchen sink & fixtures, fresh neutral interior & exterior paint, new plush carpet, utility room/inside laundry (includes new washer/dryer), new water heater, new garage door. Recreation center membership available. Enjoy golf, swimming, bowling alley, theater, and many more amenities. Small dog or cat OK. Tenant pays utilities. Landlord provides landscaping & pest control. One tenant must be 55 years or older; no residents under 19 years old. Successful applicant will receive credit of $45 background check fee to be applied to first month's rent. Apply here: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/282373