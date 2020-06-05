All apartments in Sun City West
12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive

12403 West Eveningside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12403 West Eveningside Drive, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Nicely updated move-in ready home in 55+ resort community with highly desirable south-facing covered patio. BRAND NEW roof, high end black ss appliances, kitchen counters, kitchen sink & fixtures, fresh neutral interior & exterior paint, new plush carpet, utility room/inside laundry (includes new washer/dryer), new water heater, new garage door. Recreation center membership available. Enjoy golf, swimming, bowling alley, theater, and many more amenities. Small dog or cat OK. Tenant pays utilities. Landlord provides landscaping & pest control. One tenant must be 55 years or older; no residents under 19 years old. Successful applicant will receive credit of $45 background check fee to be applied to first month's rent. Apply here: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/282373

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive have any available units?
12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City West, AZ.
What amenities does 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive have?
Some of 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive offers parking.
Does 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive have a pool?
No, 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12403 W EVENINGSIDE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

