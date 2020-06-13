Apartment List
/
AZ
/
sedona
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Sedona, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
720 Jordan Rd
720 Jordan Road, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1500 sqft
3 month lease only, 4 months may be negotiated. Be ready to unpack your bags and enjoy Sedona in this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome. Amazing views of forest and Steamboat, Ship, and Fin Rock Formations from windows and deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1409 Vista Montana
1409 Vista Montana Road, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1227 sqft
TOWNHOME - VISTA MONTANTA - 6 MO LEASE - THIS CHARMING SINGLE LEVEL HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED AND FEATURES A ROOF TOP DECK AND COMMUNITY POOL. GREAT WEST SEDONA LOCATION - CLOSE TO WHOLE FOODS AND OTHER CONVENIENCES.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Scenic Drive
225 Scenic Drive, Sedona, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
5134 sqft
Exquisite Luxury Home Located in the Back o Beyond Neighborhood! - $7500 per month w/ utilities included! - This stunningly appointed, fully furnished vacation rental property boasts four bedrooms, six bathroom, an in home theater, bar, workout

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2660 Melody Lane
2660 Melody Lane, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1470 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - BRAND NEW! - BRAND NEW MANUFACTURED HOME IN WEST SEDONA. UPGRADED 3/2 WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL TOUCHES THROUGHOUT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA, ISLAND AND PLENTY OF COUNTER/CABINETS.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Rodeo Road
500 Rodeo Road, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2528 sqft
500 Rodeo Road Available 06/17/20 HOUSE- WEST SEDONA - THUNDER MOUNTAIN VIEWS - THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NOT JUST FULL OF CHARM ON THE INSIDE, BUT ALSO FEATURES FABULOUS VIEWS, A WRAP AROUND DECK AND A PARK-LIKE YARD WITH LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE AND

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Hillside Court
25 Hillside Court, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3256 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - WEST SEDONA HOME WITH MULTIPLE DECKS AND PATIOS TO ENJOY THE VIEWS. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE MAIN LIVING AREAS, WOOD BURNING STONE FIREPLACE, UPDATED KITCHEN, MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND OFFICE/SITTING AREA.
Results within 5 miles of Sedona

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
36 SECRET PASS Drive
36 Secret Pass Dr, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,250
2849 sqft
Furnished LONG TERM Rental (3, 6 or 12 mth Luxury Townhome at 7 Canyons Enclave boasts PANORAMIC GOLF COURSE AND RED ROCK VIEWS. End unit for SUPREME PRIVACY. 3bdrm/2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD
205 Rainbow Rock Road, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD Available 07/20/20 205 Rainbow Rock Road Sedona, Az 86351 - 2BR/1.75BA single family manufactured home located in the Village of Oak Creek. Built in 1969, approx. 1,300 sq. ft. and located on .23 of an acre.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL
65 Red Fox Lane, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2095 sqft
65 Red Fox Lane Sedona, Az 86351 - ***COVID-19 UPDATE*** We are actively working to provide a video to give a better feel of the property. If you are sick or have been sick recently, please do not request a showing.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 CASTLE ROCK RD, UNIT 23
130 Castle Rock Road, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1252 sqft
130 Castle Rock Unit 23 Sedona, Az 86351 Located at the Wild Turkey Town Homes - ***COVID-19 UPDATE*** We are actively working to provide a video to give a better feel of the property.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Cord Dr
35 Cord Circle, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Gorgeous Sedona Rental - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1488 Sq. Ft., 2 Car Garage Attached, Wood Fireplace, Borders Golf Course With Beautiful Golf Course Views, Covered Patio Unfurnished, 12 month lease $1500.00 Security Deposit, $300.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199
6770 W State Route 89a, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
55 + Community- 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths - 55+ Community** The home is a lovely 3/2 with a large master bedroom and 2 walk-in closets. Large kitchen with many cabinets and large pantry. The floor plan is open, with new carpeting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
70 Pebble Drive
70 Pebble Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1895 sqft
Village of Oak Creek single family home. - Approx 1900 square foot home in the Village of Oak Creek. 3 bedrooms + office, 2 baths, large fenced back yard, and nice covered front deck. Huge stone wood-burning fireplace and warm vaulted wood ceilings.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
60 Canyon Spur
60 Canyon Mesa Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1068 sqft
CONDO - CANYON MESA COUNTRY CLUB - CUTE CONDO NESTLED IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF CANYON MESA COUNTRY CLUB.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
158 Pinon Woods Drive
158 Pinon Woods Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1850 sqft
HOUSE - VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - PINON WOODS - SPACIOUS HOME WITH A BEAUTIFUL OUTDOOR SPACE IN DESIRABLE PINON WOODS. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sedona, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sedona renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Sedona 2 BedroomsSedona 3 BedroomsSedona Apartments with Balcony
Sedona Apartments with GarageSedona Apartments with Parking
Sedona Dog Friendly ApartmentsSedona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Flagstaff, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Payson, AZVerde Village, AZ
Village of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona UniversityYavapai College
Coconino Community College