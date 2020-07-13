36 Apartments under $800 for rent in Scottsdale, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
Arcadia
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
805 sqft
Near downtown Phoenix, these garden apartment homes feature a lounging pool, outdoor dining and grilling areas, and carports. The interiors of the studio and one- to two-bedroom apartments offer the options of dens or patios.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$789
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
833 sqft
Convenient location, minutes from ASU, downtown Phoenix, and downtown Tempe. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Duke Manor
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$715
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
550 sqft
Convenient to Highways 60, 101 and 202. Multiple on-site amenities, including a bark park, laundry, fitness center and two swimming pools. On-site maintenance and covered car parking available. Rent includes air conditioning, heating and electricity.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$735
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
940 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioner, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community features laundry facilities, on-site management, courtyard. Great location, close to Perry Park and Interstate 10.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Comite de Families en Accion
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$769
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Recently renovated studio and one-bedroom apartments. Granite-style countertops, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Laundry care center, swimming pool and picnic area. Near public transportation. Easy access to loops 101 & 202 and Hwy 60.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Fiesta Park Village
Stonegate Furnished Apartments
825 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$800
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$853
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
840 sqft
Luxurious apartments have in-unit washer and dryer, and both furnished and unfurnished units are available. Community offers fitness center, covered parking and pool with sun deck. Just a short walk away from Fiesta Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 09:12am
Contact for Availability
Riverside
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
600 sqft
Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Kleinman Park
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$780
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2537 E Willetta St Apt 1
2537 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$749
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great one bedroom, one bathroom apartment at 24th St and McDowell! Ready for Move In 07/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This unit has a private carport, and has tile flooring throughout home with a ceiling fan.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
4907 East Willetta Street
4907 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Large single level unit, all ceramic tile and walking closet. Close to schools, bus line and entertainment. Water trash and sewer included! (SRP) Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1253 N 47th Place
1253 North 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$800
896 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo In The Heart of Phoenix. - Cozy 2 bd, 1 bath condo with great floor plan. Great kitchen with great cabinet space, tile floors and all on a single story with no one above.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
2936 East Granada Road
2936 East Granada Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$749
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$999 Total Move In Special if moved in by 06/25/2020! Remodeled, darling 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment at 24th St/McDowell! Ready for Immediate Move In. This home is a single story with tile and carpet.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
903 N. 30th Street #D
903 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
700 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath with fresh paint and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
35 Units Available
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$725
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
900 sqft
Omnia on Thomas offers upscale apartments for rent with amenities designed for residents who appreciate style, comfort, and convenience. These amenities were created with your enjoyment and well-being in mind and are yours to enjoy every day.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Fuente
16621 N 25th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
570 sqft
Quiet community with on-site laundry, basketball court, swimming pool and package receiving on premises. Parking available. Units are smoke-free and have air conditioning, bathtubs and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
North Mountain
10001 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large pool, hot tub, BBQ area and carport. Units feature air conditioning, refrigerator, dishwasher and extra storage space. Carport, on-site laundry, patio/balcony and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
8 Units Available
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$790
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
966 sqft
The Colonnade Apartments are located in Phoenix's Camelback Corridor. This pet-friendly community offers pools, a spa and several laundry centers. Units provide granite counters, garbage disposals, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Rotary Park
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$785
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$876
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
759 sqft
Cozy apartments with ceiling fans and custom wood cabinetry. Residents enjoy access to a billiards room, tennis court and laundry center. Have fun at nearby Mesa Golfland Sunsplash and Fiesta Mall. By Superstition Freeway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Fiesta Park Village
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$719
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$849
460 sqft
Apartments come furnished with free utilities and Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy community with fitness center, hydro spa and pool with sun deck. Located within minutes of shopping at Fiesta Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
819 sqft
Minutes from the freeway and close to dining, shopping and entertainment. These pet-friendly studio to two-bedroom apartments feature a pool, covered parking and gated access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Covered parking, BBQ facilities, and a swimming pool for residents. Units with ceiling fans, microwaves, stainless steel appliances, and ranges. Just off Piestewa Freeway on E. Osborn Road.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
2 Units Available
Medlock Place
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$780
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
875 sqft
Uptown 68 is now offering apartment living redesigned! We have recently completed renovations and now offer beautiful apartment homes with all the modern modifications you are accustomed to seeing in a boutique style community! In addition to our
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Under New Management, 2025 West's prime location near the I-17, 51 and I-10 as well as on the bus line will entice you to call 2025 your new home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Income Restricted - Paseo Abeytia
1330 East Roeser Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$456
540 sqft
We are an Income Restricted Community. All applicants must income qualify.

July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,083 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,349 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,349 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

