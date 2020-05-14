All apartments in San Tan Valley
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

4624 W Saddlebush Way

4624 West Saddlebush Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Tan Valley
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Gym
Furnished Apartments
Location

4624 West Saddlebush Way, San Tan Valley, AZ 85142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4624 W Saddlebush Way San Tan Valley AZ · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1636 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,636 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to exec

(RLNE5771380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 W Saddlebush Way have any available units?
4624 W Saddlebush Way has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4624 W Saddlebush Way have?
Some of 4624 W Saddlebush Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 W Saddlebush Way currently offering any rent specials?
4624 W Saddlebush Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 W Saddlebush Way pet-friendly?
No, 4624 W Saddlebush Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 4624 W Saddlebush Way offer parking?
Yes, 4624 W Saddlebush Way does offer parking.
Does 4624 W Saddlebush Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4624 W Saddlebush Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 W Saddlebush Way have a pool?
Yes, 4624 W Saddlebush Way has a pool.
Does 4624 W Saddlebush Way have accessible units?
No, 4624 W Saddlebush Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 W Saddlebush Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4624 W Saddlebush Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4624 W Saddlebush Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4624 W Saddlebush Way has units with air conditioning.
