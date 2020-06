Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This relaxing 4 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with split floor plan is a perfect home for a family retreat or to share with friends. Newly decorated with a contemporary style, this home is a complete package with a large back yard and private pool. Step inside and enjoy the open concept living. Living area is the center and heart of the home with the kitchen overlooking. The kitchen has and eat in dining space and breakfast bar for easy dining or conversing while cooking. The kitchen is well equipped and boasts stainless steel appliances. The queen sized master bedroom and generous master bath suite is has its own wing on one side of the home and the other side of the home is complete with 3 additional queen rooms and bath. Grill and enjoy the backyard pool. Get a tan or just sit outside in this south facing backyard. This is a corner lot so privacy is at its finest. 2 car garage with bikes makes this a wonderful vacation rental, relocation home or fun for a family reunion