Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

FULLY FURNISHED spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Santan Valley. Great covered patio for outdoor living with a large pool to relax in. The pool is not heated, but luckily this is Arizona. Master has double sinks with a shower and tub. Inside laundry complete with washer and dryer. All appliances included in the rental so this is move-in ready. Make great use of the oversized three-car garage.