Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:55 AM

28356 N CHALCOCITE Street

28356 N Chalcocite St · (480) 374-5500
Location

28356 N Chalcocite St, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Brand NEW beautiful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom San Tan Valley home with community pool. This home has upgraded throughout including tile flooring in all high traffic areas, upgraded neutral carpeting in bedrooms and living room, upgraded window blinds and neutral paint throughout. Spacious kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, pantry, ceramic top electric stove, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite features walk-in closet, garden tub and double sinks. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Desert landscaped front and back yards with covered patio in back. Includes ALL appliances!!! Available NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street have any available units?
28356 N CHALCOCITE Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street have?
Some of 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street currently offering any rent specials?
28356 N CHALCOCITE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street pet-friendly?
No, 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Tan Valley.
Does 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street offer parking?
Yes, 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street does offer parking.
Does 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street have a pool?
Yes, 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street has a pool.
Does 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street have accessible units?
No, 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 28356 N CHALCOCITE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
