28356 N CHALCOCITE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Brand NEW beautiful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom San Tan Valley home with community pool. This home has upgraded throughout including tile flooring in all high traffic areas, upgraded neutral carpeting in bedrooms and living room, upgraded window blinds and neutral paint throughout. Spacious kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, pantry, ceramic top electric stove, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite features walk-in closet, garden tub and double sinks. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Desert landscaped front and back yards with covered patio in back. Includes ALL appliances!!! Available NOW!!!