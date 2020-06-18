All apartments in San Tan Valley
2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue
2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue

2035 West Gold Dust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2035 West Gold Dust Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
range
Great Home in San Tan Heights!! - Great open floor plan and neutral tones throughout. Kitchen offers gas stove and granite counters. Large living and dining spaces with tile for easy clean up. Nice covered patio with grass backyard! CALL NOW

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1350
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1350
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1350 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3312629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue have any available units?
2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Tan Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue have?
Some of 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue offer parking?
No, 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue have a pool?
No, 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
