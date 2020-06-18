2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly range

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly

Great Home in San Tan Heights!! - Great open floor plan and neutral tones throughout. Kitchen offers gas stove and granite counters. Large living and dining spaces with tile for easy clean up. Nice covered patio with grass backyard! CALL NOW



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1350

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1350

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1350 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3312629)