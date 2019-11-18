All apartments in Prescott Valley
Find more places like 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prescott Valley, AZ
/
9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B

9374 East Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prescott Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9374 East Lakeshore Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents:
Charming two story duplex located in Prescott Valley. Close to shopping and schools.

Features:
Bedrooms- 2
Bathrooms- 1.5
Size- Approx. 1120
Garage-2 car
2-story with main living area upstaiars
Deck
Pets-A.A.O only

This property is on city water $50. month flat fee for water which must be included with monthly rent.
There is a Storage shed available for lease of $30.00 per month

Fee's:
Application fee's- $35.00 per adult over 18 years old (non- refundable if application is processed)
Deposit
First months rent
$150.00 non-refundable cleaning fee
$180.00 Bed-Bug inspection fee/Administration

Please visit our web-site to see all of our current listings or call our office to schedule a viewing.
www.bearcreekpmg.com
Unit A is a 2 Bed/2 Bath and Unit B is a 2 Bed/1.5 Bath each unit is 1120 sq. ft. in a Duplex with a 2 car garage.

Units Include: w/d hookup, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, heating is forced gas, and cooling is AC. $50.00 flat fee for monthly water.Storage shed can be leased $30.00 a month.

Pets not allowed (AAO only).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B have any available units?
9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prescott Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B have?
Some of 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B currently offering any rent specials?
9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B pet-friendly?
No, 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott Valley.
Does 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B offer parking?
Yes, 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B does offer parking.
Does 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B have a pool?
No, 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B does not have a pool.
Does 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B have accessible units?
No, 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B does not have accessible units.
Does 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9374 E. Lakeshore Dr. - B has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces
5700 E Market St
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Similar Pages

Prescott Valley 1 BedroomsPrescott Valley 2 Bedrooms
Prescott Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrescott Valley Apartments with Balcony
Prescott Valley Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZFlagstaff, AZ
Prescott, AZBuckeye, AZAnthem, AZSedona, AZCarefree, AZ
New River, AZCave Creek, AZVerde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeNorthern Arizona University
Yavapai CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Coconino Community College