6757 E. Hetley Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - This wonderful home located in Granville has so much to offer! Open floor-plan and stunning upgraded tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen will all appliances and solar lights. The on-suite master bath is complete with a large walk in shower, dual sinks and a spacious walk in closet. Large inside Laundry Room. Covered patio and privacy fenced back yard. 2 car attached garage. Granville amenities are included in rent and feature a dog park within walking distance, pools, tennis, basket ball courts, community center, fitness rooms, walking trails and more.



Terms:

No Smoking

No College Students

12 month lease minimum

2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent

Cats or small dogs are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee



Move In Costs:

$40 application fee (per person 18 and over)

$100 administration fee

$10 monthly maintenance call center fee

Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent

Rent/and or prorated rent



Heating: Gas

Cooling:Central



Utilities:

Tenant Pays

Electric-APS

Natural Gas- Unisource

Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott



HOA: Granville



Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven, washer and dryer,dishwasher, disposal, microwave



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2002955?source=marketing



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4051243)