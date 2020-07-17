6757 E. Hetley Place

All apartments in Prescott Valley
Location

6757 East Hetley Place, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Granville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - This wonderful home located in Granville has so much to offer! Open floor-plan and stunning upgraded tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen will all appliances and solar lights. The on-suite master bath is complete with a large walk in shower, dual sinks and a spacious walk in closet. Large inside Laundry Room. Covered patio and privacy fenced back yard. 2 car attached garage. Granville amenities are included in rent and feature a dog park within walking distance, pools, tennis, basket ball courts, community center, fitness rooms, walking trails and more.

Terms:
No Smoking
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent
Cats or small dogs are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee

Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent
Rent/and or prorated rent

Heating: Gas
Cooling:Central

Utilities:
Tenant Pays
Electric-APS
Natural Gas- Unisource
Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott

HOA: Granville

Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven, washer and dryer,dishwasher, disposal, microwave

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2002955?source=marketing

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4051243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6757 E. Hetley Place have any available units?
6757 E. Hetley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prescott Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6757 E. Hetley Place have?
Some of 6757 E. Hetley Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6757 E. Hetley Place currently offering any rent specials?
6757 E. Hetley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6757 E. Hetley Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6757 E. Hetley Place is pet friendly.
Does 6757 E. Hetley Place offer parking?
Yes, 6757 E. Hetley Place offers parking.
Does 6757 E. Hetley Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6757 E. Hetley Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6757 E. Hetley Place have a pool?
Yes, 6757 E. Hetley Place has a pool.
Does 6757 E. Hetley Place have accessible units?
No, 6757 E. Hetley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6757 E. Hetley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6757 E. Hetley Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6757 E. Hetley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6757 E. Hetley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
