6757 E. Hetley Place

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - This wonderful home located in Granville has so much to offer! Open floor-plan and stunning upgraded tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen will all appliances and solar lights. The on-suite master bath is complete with a large walk in shower, dual sinks and a spacious walk in closet. Large inside Laundry Room. Covered patio and privacy fenced back yard. 2 car attached garage. Granville amenities are included in rent and feature a dog park within walking distance, pools, tennis, basket ball courts, community center, fitness rooms, walking trails and more.
Terms:
No Smoking
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
2.75% City of Prescott Tax will be added to the rent
Cats or small dogs are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee
Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent
Rent/and or prorated rent
Heating: Gas
Cooling:Central
Utilities:
Tenant Pays
Electric-APS
Natural Gas- Unisource
Water, Sewer, & Trash- City of Prescott
HOA: Granville
Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven, washer and dryer,dishwasher, disposal, microwave
Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2002955?source=marketing
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4051243)