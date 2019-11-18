4158 N. Bainsbury Drive

Amenities

4 bedroom in Granville. -

Custom 1,932 sq.' home in Granville. This 2016, home features an open floor plan. Enter into a large family room. The great room features a second living room, well appointed kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features tile floors, granite counters, pantry cabinets and an island. The master suite has a three quarter bath with snail shower, dual vanity sink, throne room and walk in closet. There are also three guest bedrooms, a full guest bath and laundry room. The exterior features a covered back patio, fully landscaped yard, block privacy fenced back yard and views. *The backyard is now rock. The photos do not show it.



HOA: Granville HOA Rules and CC&R's apply.

Amenities include: community kitchen, fitness center, jogging trails, meeting rooms, outdoor pool, spa, playgrounds, media center, tennis, fitness and exercise center, basketball court, etc. Tenant pays 1x admin fee $25 (membership required) for the use of these amenities.



Heating: Forced gas.

Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.



Appliances include: refrigerator, built in microwave, gas range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, laundry units are not included.



Utilities:

Tenant Pays.

Electric - APS.

Natural Gas - Unisource.

Water, Sewer - Town of Prescott Valley.

Trash.



Terms:

No smoking.

No college students.

Renters insurance required.

Pet policy: Dogs negotiable (2 max). No banned breeds or dogs with a bite history.

Year lease.



Move In Costs:

$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).

$220 carpet cleaning fee.

$100 administrative fee.

Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.

Rent and/or prorated rent.

Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable).



Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.



To schedule a showing first you must:

Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).

Step 2. - Review the photos

Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour

Step 4 - Review the availability date

Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.

Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.

Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.

Step 8 - Conduct a self showing

Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.

Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.



No Cats Allowed



