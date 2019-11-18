All apartments in Prescott Valley
Find more places like 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prescott Valley, AZ
/
4158 N. Bainsbury Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4158 N. Bainsbury Drive

4158 Bainsburry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prescott Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4158 Bainsburry Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Granville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
4 bedroom in Granville. -
Custom 1,932 sq.' home in Granville. This 2016, home features an open floor plan. Enter into a large family room. The great room features a second living room, well appointed kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features tile floors, granite counters, pantry cabinets and an island. The master suite has a three quarter bath with snail shower, dual vanity sink, throne room and walk in closet. There are also three guest bedrooms, a full guest bath and laundry room. The exterior features a covered back patio, fully landscaped yard, block privacy fenced back yard and views. *The backyard is now rock. The photos do not show it.

HOA: Granville HOA Rules and CC&R's apply.
Amenities include: community kitchen, fitness center, jogging trails, meeting rooms, outdoor pool, spa, playgrounds, media center, tennis, fitness and exercise center, basketball court, etc. Tenant pays 1x admin fee $25 (membership required) for the use of these amenities.

Heating: Forced gas.
Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.

Appliances include: refrigerator, built in microwave, gas range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, laundry units are not included.

Utilities:
Tenant Pays.
Electric - APS.
Natural Gas - Unisource.
Water, Sewer - Town of Prescott Valley.
Trash.

Terms:
No smoking.
No college students.
Renters insurance required.
Pet policy: Dogs negotiable (2 max). No banned breeds or dogs with a bite history.
Year lease.

Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).
$220 carpet cleaning fee.
$100 administrative fee.
Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.
Rent and/or prorated rent.
Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable).

Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.

To schedule a showing first you must:
Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).
Step 2. - Review the photos
Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour
Step 4 - Review the availability date
Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.
Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.
Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.
Step 8 - Conduct a self showing
Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.
Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2632698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive have any available units?
4158 N. Bainsbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prescott Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive have?
Some of 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4158 N. Bainsbury Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive offer parking?
No, 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive has a pool.
Does 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4158 N. Bainsbury Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces
5700 E Market St
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Similar Pages

Prescott Valley 1 BedroomsPrescott Valley 2 Bedrooms
Prescott Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrescott Valley Apartments with Balcony
Prescott Valley Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZFlagstaff, AZ
Prescott, AZBuckeye, AZAnthem, AZSedona, AZCarefree, AZ
New River, AZCave Creek, AZVerde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeNorthern Arizona University
Yavapai CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Coconino Community College