Pinal County, AZ
60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:57 PM

60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive

60368 East Arroyo Vista Drive · (520) 400-0242
Location

60368 East Arroyo Vista Drive, Pinal County, AZ 85623

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1649 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This Bella model is the perfect home to start enjoying life at the active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. With 2 bedrooms, stylish kitchen, and a den/office this home offers comfortable right-sized living at a great price. Many upgrades, great location on a sought after golf course lot, spectacular private backyard, and a view of the Tortalita Mountains. Enjoy the fitness center, swimming pools, golf, pickleball, arts, classes, clubs and more at the Ranch today! Home may be rented for as short as one month from April - Dec or for a minimum of three months during the winter. Prices vary by season. Current advertised rate is summer rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive have any available units?
60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive have?
Some of 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinal County.
Does 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
