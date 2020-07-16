60368 E Arroyo Vista Drive

Amenities

This Bella model is the perfect home to start enjoying life at the active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. With 2 bedrooms, stylish kitchen, and a den/office this home offers comfortable right-sized living at a great price. Many upgrades, great location on a sought after golf course lot, spectacular private backyard, and a view of the Tortalita Mountains. Enjoy the fitness center, swimming pools, golf, pickleball, arts, classes, clubs and more at the Ranch today! Home may be rented for as short as one month from April - Dec or for a minimum of three months during the winter. Prices vary by season. Current advertised rate is summer rate.