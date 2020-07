Amenities

MOST AFFORDABLE rental in Maricopa! This is for the guest home north of house. Shared utilities come to about $150 per month. This home is located on a quiet 3.3 acre lot. Home boasts lots of storage. Washer/ dryer shared with tenants in larger house. Opportunities like this don't come along often. Get it before its gone.