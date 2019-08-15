8701 N 65TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pool table guest suite hot tub media room tennis court

Absolute attention to detail in this nicely remodeled PV Estate. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout most of the living areas complemented nicely with stone floors. Elegant kitchen makes it a delight to entertain. Iron doors on all 23 exterior openings. Wonderful floor plan with a split master suite, office, two additional bedrooms, guest suite, billiards room, bar area and theater room. There is a perfect space for a wine cellar located next to the bar area. Beautiful large formal dinning room and living room areas. Lot's of options here for the demanding life style. Property is just over one acre with lots of mature landscaping, green grass, Pool/Spa and a Tennis Court with lighting.