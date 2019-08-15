All apartments in Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley, AZ
8701 N 65TH Street
8701 N 65TH Street

8701 North 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8701 North 65th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
guest suite
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Absolute attention to detail in this nicely remodeled PV Estate. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout most of the living areas complemented nicely with stone floors. Elegant kitchen makes it a delight to entertain. Iron doors on all 23 exterior openings. Wonderful floor plan with a split master suite, office, two additional bedrooms, guest suite, billiards room, bar area and theater room. There is a perfect space for a wine cellar located next to the bar area. Beautiful large formal dinning room and living room areas. Lot's of options here for the demanding life style. Property is just over one acre with lots of mature landscaping, green grass, Pool/Spa and a Tennis Court with lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 N 65TH Street have any available units?
8701 N 65TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 8701 N 65TH Street have?
Some of 8701 N 65TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 N 65TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8701 N 65TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 N 65TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 8701 N 65TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 8701 N 65TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 8701 N 65TH Street offers parking.
Does 8701 N 65TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 N 65TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 N 65TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 8701 N 65TH Street has a pool.
Does 8701 N 65TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8701 N 65TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 N 65TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8701 N 65TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8701 N 65TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8701 N 65TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
