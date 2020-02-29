8220 N Charles Dr

Amenities

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN PARADISE VALLEY SUNSET HILLS 85253!



LOCATION!LOCATION! 2604 Sqft, 3bed/2.5 bath mountain side home on over an acre lot. Located in the heart of paradise valley with panoramic views. Watch the beauty of our AZ Sunrise everyday.



This older home in the PV area has a splash of retro, vintage and cozy! Large backyard with amazing views of the McDowell Mountains and city lights, pool, covered patio, and grassy area are perfect for entertaining!



Kitchen features a gas Viking cook top/oven combo, side-by-side refrigerator and plenty of storage cabinets. Opens to a separate breakfast nook with an Arcadia door to the front.



Over-sized great room has 9+ ceilings, wood burning fireplace flanked by built-in bookcases and new tile being installed this week (no carpet as pictured). Picturesque windows showcase the amazing views within this home.



Large Master Suite has direct access to the backyard and pool with the same amazing views from your bed. Split floor plan allows for plenty of privacy from the other 2 bedrooms. Master bath suite has direct access to the backyard as well and features a sunken tub, separate shower, and 2 separate vanity areas. 2 Full size walk-in closets, a bonus closet and a spacious rare find huge vintage style dressing area.



Bedroom 2 faces East and features a built-in bookcase and a walk in closet but serves as a great office space with amazing views daily. It has direct access to the backyard with a fenced in patio space perfect for a quite sitting area. Bedroom 3 has dual closets and faces west.



Full bath/guest bath is shared by Bed 2 and 3 and there is an additional half bath off the laundry room/master dressing area.



The laundry area with utility sink, has ample storage space and a storage room off the garage that can be used as a huge pantry. Washer/Dryer hook ups only. These 2 appliances are not included.



Desirable Paradise Valley neighborhood within a great Scottsdale School District. Cherokee, Cocopah, and Chaparral High School. Please verify all schools.



2 car garage, a large outside parking area and secluded location with direct access to hiking trails on this Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Charles Rd ends at the mountain preserve. This is not a through street. Property line includes natural desert with palo verde and mesquites trees.



Weekly Pool and Lawn Services included!



1 Pet dog(lessor approval) with an additional pet fee. Please inquire.



Secured Online Applications Only at www.PropertyAZ.com. $35 per adult 18 & over.



Please Email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com for leasing requirements prior to scheduling a tour of this home.(602)670-3000.