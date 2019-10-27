7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill media room sauna

Engineers personal residence, with highest behind the walls mechanical and engineering design in place, greater use of efficiency factors to save and preserve utility use. Better plumbing, lighting, insulation and airflow. Better quality stone, Iron gates and doors, several disappearing wall of glass sliders, uniting indoor living with out. Clean lines, like no other custom swimming pool with floating zero edge sides, swim up bar, BBQ Kitchen with Pizza Oven, Cantera fireplaces. Lots of access points to the outdoors, inviting wet bar, temperature-controlled 700 sq foot wine cellar, stone and hard wood flooring. Split floor plan featuring 5 bedrooms and 7.5 baths plus a man cave, theater room, workout room, steam and sauna. Smarthome automation... SEE MOTION VIDEO Also for Sale.