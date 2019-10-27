All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:04 AM

7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street

7807 North Calle Caballeros · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7807 North Calle Caballeros, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
Engineers personal residence, with highest behind the walls mechanical and engineering design in place, greater use of efficiency factors to save and preserve utility use. Better plumbing, lighting, insulation and airflow. Better quality stone, Iron gates and doors, several disappearing wall of glass sliders, uniting indoor living with out. Clean lines, like no other custom swimming pool with floating zero edge sides, swim up bar, BBQ Kitchen with Pizza Oven, Cantera fireplaces. Lots of access points to the outdoors, inviting wet bar, temperature-controlled 700 sq foot wine cellar, stone and hard wood flooring. Split floor plan featuring 5 bedrooms and 7.5 baths plus a man cave, theater room, workout room, steam and sauna. Smarthome automation... SEE MOTION VIDEO Also for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street have any available units?
7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street have?
Some of 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street currently offering any rent specials?
7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street pet-friendly?
No, 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street offer parking?
Yes, 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street offers parking.
Does 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street have a pool?
Yes, 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street has a pool.
Does 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street have accessible units?
No, 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7807 N CALLE CABALLEROS Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College