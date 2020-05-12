7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Privately gated Paradise Valley property boasts elegance with only the highest-end finishes throughout! This beautiful home features imported 24'' Turkish travertine, custom cabinets, Canterra stone fireplaces and imported Italian Granite. Freshly painted interior- light gray. Fully furnished with daily essentials such as linens and kitchenware. Situated on an acre of professionally landscaped grounds with stunning views of Mummy Mountain add to the grandeur of this property. Enjoy views of the tranquil backyard from almost every room!! The resort like backyard provides a lovely gazebo, fire pit, built in BBQ and a private heated pool and spa. Enjoy the guest house which includes a game room, bar and private bedroom!