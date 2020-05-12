All apartments in Paradise Valley
7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane

7500 North Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7500 North Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Privately gated Paradise Valley property boasts elegance with only the highest-end finishes throughout! This beautiful home features imported 24'' Turkish travertine, custom cabinets, Canterra stone fireplaces and imported Italian Granite. Freshly painted interior- light gray. Fully furnished with daily essentials such as linens and kitchenware. Situated on an acre of professionally landscaped grounds with stunning views of Mummy Mountain add to the grandeur of this property. Enjoy views of the tranquil backyard from almost every room!! The resort like backyard provides a lovely gazebo, fire pit, built in BBQ and a private heated pool and spa. Enjoy the guest house which includes a game room, bar and private bedroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have any available units?
7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have?
Some of 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane offers parking.
Does 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane has a pool.
Does 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7500 N MOCKINGBIRD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

