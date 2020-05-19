7039 E FANFOL Drive

Amenities

FOR LEASE Paradise Valley location on a beautiful larger corner acre lot. Walking distance to Chaparral HS and great proximity to shopping and restaurants! 4BR+Office or 5Bd / 3BA. One of the bedrooms is perfect as a mother-in-law set-up or nanny's quarters with its own bathroom, kitchenette and private entrance. Larger 1Acre+ lot with tons of room for whatever your heart desires from a future volleyball or tennis court to children's play area. 3 car attached garage and oversized detached, air conditioned 7+ car garage is perfect for a car collector or someone with lots of toys. An RV could be parked on the West end of the lot and would not even be noticed. There is a separate air conditioned block constructed workshop. EXCELLENT LOCATION!