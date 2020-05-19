All apartments in Paradise Valley
7039 E FANFOL Drive

7039 East Fanfol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7039 East Fanfol Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
FOR LEASE Paradise Valley location on a beautiful larger corner acre lot. Walking distance to Chaparral HS and great proximity to shopping and restaurants! 4BR+Office or 5Bd / 3BA. One of the bedrooms is perfect as a mother-in-law set-up or nanny's quarters with its own bathroom, kitchenette and private entrance. Larger 1Acre+ lot with tons of room for whatever your heart desires from a future volleyball or tennis court to children's play area. 3 car attached garage and oversized detached, air conditioned 7+ car garage is perfect for a car collector or someone with lots of toys. An RV could be parked on the West end of the lot and would not even be noticed. There is a separate air conditioned block constructed workshop. EXCELLENT LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7039 E FANFOL Drive have any available units?
7039 E FANFOL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 7039 E FANFOL Drive have?
Some of 7039 E FANFOL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7039 E FANFOL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7039 E FANFOL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7039 E FANFOL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7039 E FANFOL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 7039 E FANFOL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7039 E FANFOL Drive offers parking.
Does 7039 E FANFOL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7039 E FANFOL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7039 E FANFOL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7039 E FANFOL Drive has a pool.
Does 7039 E FANFOL Drive have accessible units?
No, 7039 E FANFOL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7039 E FANFOL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7039 E FANFOL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7039 E FANFOL Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7039 E FANFOL Drive has units with air conditioning.
