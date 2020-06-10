All apartments in Paradise Valley
6939 E SUNNYVALE Road

6939 East Sunnyvale Road · (602) 478-0607
Location

6939 East Sunnyvale Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2049 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pristine and classic three bedroom PLUS den nestled in a multi-million dollar neighborhood in Paradise Valley. Quiet, serene, plus the privacy of an acre lot! This home comes with unique original features including Maple wood wall, credenza in living area and built-in butler buffet off kitchen, flagstone natural fireplace, parquet and ceramic tile flooring and neutral carpet. Master has dual closets. Kitchen has breakfast room and pantry. Enjoy remarkable sunsets and mountain views while entertaining on the covered patio. Desert landscape offers a back to nature lifestyle. Lots of storage, separate laundry room & shelving. Newer AC. This quality home is in excellent condition and move-in ready! Just steps from the shops of Gainey Ranch and minutes to Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road have any available units?
6939 E SUNNYVALE Road has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road have?
Some of 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
6939 E SUNNYVALE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road offer parking?
Yes, 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road does offer parking.
Does 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road have a pool?
No, 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road does not have a pool.
Does 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road have accessible units?
No, 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6939 E SUNNYVALE Road has units with air conditioning.
