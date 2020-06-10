6939 E SUNNYVALE Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Pristine and classic three bedroom PLUS den nestled in a multi-million dollar neighborhood in Paradise Valley. Quiet, serene, plus the privacy of an acre lot! This home comes with unique original features including Maple wood wall, credenza in living area and built-in butler buffet off kitchen, flagstone natural fireplace, parquet and ceramic tile flooring and neutral carpet. Master has dual closets. Kitchen has breakfast room and pantry. Enjoy remarkable sunsets and mountain views while entertaining on the covered patio. Desert landscape offers a back to nature lifestyle. Lots of storage, separate laundry room & shelving. Newer AC. This quality home is in excellent condition and move-in ready! Just steps from the shops of Gainey Ranch and minutes to Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons