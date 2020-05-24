6933 E FANFOL Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Privately gated Tucsan estate situated on lush grounds in Paradise Valley. Home features extensive travertine and marble flooring. Perfect for large family, and/or live-in nanny. Gourmet kitchen with all the upgrades. Open great room with Cantera fireplace, wall-to-wall folding french doors out to pool, and soaring ceilings. Perfect for entertaining with large wet bar, wine cellar and movie theater. Formal dining features an additional fireplace and butlers pantry. Master suite is private with fireplace, sitting area, wet bar and bathroom with his/her vanities/closets and dressing area. Upstairs is perfect for guests/mother-in-law quarters or live-in nanny with secondary bedroom, living area, laundry room and large balcony overlooking the backyard. Backyard is an oasis w/lagoon pool, etc.