Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
6933 E FANFOL Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 11:25 AM

6933 E FANFOL Drive

6933 East Fanfol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6933 East Fanfol Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Privately gated Tucsan estate situated on lush grounds in Paradise Valley. Home features extensive travertine and marble flooring. Perfect for large family, and/or live-in nanny. Gourmet kitchen with all the upgrades. Open great room with Cantera fireplace, wall-to-wall folding french doors out to pool, and soaring ceilings. Perfect for entertaining with large wet bar, wine cellar and movie theater. Formal dining features an additional fireplace and butlers pantry. Master suite is private with fireplace, sitting area, wet bar and bathroom with his/her vanities/closets and dressing area. Upstairs is perfect for guests/mother-in-law quarters or live-in nanny with secondary bedroom, living area, laundry room and large balcony overlooking the backyard. Backyard is an oasis w/lagoon pool, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6933 E FANFOL Drive have any available units?
6933 E FANFOL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6933 E FANFOL Drive have?
Some of 6933 E FANFOL Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6933 E FANFOL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6933 E FANFOL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6933 E FANFOL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6933 E FANFOL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6933 E FANFOL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6933 E FANFOL Drive offers parking.
Does 6933 E FANFOL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6933 E FANFOL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6933 E FANFOL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6933 E FANFOL Drive has a pool.
Does 6933 E FANFOL Drive have accessible units?
No, 6933 E FANFOL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6933 E FANFOL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6933 E FANFOL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6933 E FANFOL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6933 E FANFOL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
