6821 N 46TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Amazing gated 3.2 acre estate framing Camelback Mountain. Remodeled by Jack Black, this estate has dramatic 30' living room ceilings & views of the mountains through a 20' window! Exuding Hollywood Regency style with Carrara marble and black granite flooring, fully paneled library, a chef's kitchen opening to a family room, a master suite w/ an exercise room and sitting room with a two-way fireplace. The master suite hosts his/her closets with glass cabinet doors. The 3 additional bedrooms are connected by a large computer/playroom. Property offers a tennis court, pavilion, pool and spa with cabana. Car enthusiasts will love the 9 car garage! All this complete with 1,546SF guest home with two bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen, living room with a fireplace, dining, laundry and it's own garage.