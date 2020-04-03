All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

6821 N 46TH Street

6821 North 46th Street · (480) 778-1555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6821 North 46th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

6 Bed · 10 Bath · 11001 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Amazing gated 3.2 acre estate framing Camelback Mountain. Remodeled by Jack Black, this estate has dramatic 30' living room ceilings & views of the mountains through a 20' window! Exuding Hollywood Regency style with Carrara marble and black granite flooring, fully paneled library, a chef's kitchen opening to a family room, a master suite w/ an exercise room and sitting room with a two-way fireplace. The master suite hosts his/her closets with glass cabinet doors. The 3 additional bedrooms are connected by a large computer/playroom. Property offers a tennis court, pavilion, pool and spa with cabana. Car enthusiasts will love the 9 car garage! All this complete with 1,546SF guest home with two bedrooms, two baths, a kitchen, living room with a fireplace, dining, laundry and it's own garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

