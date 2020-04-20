6543 E INDIAN BEND Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool guest suite

Spectacular VIEWS from this hillside home on Mummy Mountain. Enter through the gates of the exclusive community of Judson Estates. Every room in the home is filled with VIEWS of the Valley in this very private location. Grand entry to a stunning family room with floor to ceiling windows and formal dinning for entertaining. Generous Master with private balcony with VIEWS, sitting room or den along with a massive cedar lined walk in closet. Fabulous large bonus room can be used as additional living space/ guest suite or office studio which includes a separate entrance, kitchenette, bath and storage. Bright open kitchen with large walk in panty, and great island for the gourmet chef. Enjoy the conservatory taking in all the natural light and VIEWS. This home offers such a wonderful lifestyle