Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6543 E INDIAN BEND Road

6543 East Indian Bend Road · (602) 770-7037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6543 East Indian Bend Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 5698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
Spectacular VIEWS from this hillside home on Mummy Mountain. Enter through the gates of the exclusive community of Judson Estates. Every room in the home is filled with VIEWS of the Valley in this very private location. Grand entry to a stunning family room with floor to ceiling windows and formal dinning for entertaining. Generous Master with private balcony with VIEWS, sitting room or den along with a massive cedar lined walk in closet. Fabulous large bonus room can be used as additional living space/ guest suite or office studio which includes a separate entrance, kitchenette, bath and storage. Bright open kitchen with large walk in panty, and great island for the gourmet chef. Enjoy the conservatory taking in all the natural light and VIEWS. This home offers such a wonderful lifestyle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road have any available units?
6543 E INDIAN BEND Road has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road have?
Some of 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road currently offering any rent specials?
6543 E INDIAN BEND Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road pet-friendly?
No, 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road offer parking?
Yes, 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road does offer parking.
Does 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road have a pool?
Yes, 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road has a pool.
Does 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road have accessible units?
No, 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6543 E INDIAN BEND Road does not have units with air conditioning.
