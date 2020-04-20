All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6524 E STALLION Road

6524 East Stallion Road · (602) 697-3747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6524 East Stallion Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This charming home designed by Jim Rogers and built by Nance Construction is for the sophisticated buyer who can appreciate quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. Multiple outdoor patios, large living and dining areas and an open floorplan make this spacious home perfect for entertaining large groups. But the adobe style fireplaces, hand plastered walls, viga ceilings and hand painted accents lend themselves to the Southwestern charm that makes this home perfect for small family gatherings as well. Conveniently located in the heart of Paradise Valley, close to the new Ritz Carlton Resort and the Palmeraie shops featuring luxury shopping and dining. Available for Lease, Purchase or Lease/Purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 E STALLION Road have any available units?
6524 E STALLION Road has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6524 E STALLION Road have?
Some of 6524 E STALLION Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 E STALLION Road currently offering any rent specials?
6524 E STALLION Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 E STALLION Road pet-friendly?
No, 6524 E STALLION Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6524 E STALLION Road offer parking?
Yes, 6524 E STALLION Road does offer parking.
Does 6524 E STALLION Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 E STALLION Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 E STALLION Road have a pool?
No, 6524 E STALLION Road does not have a pool.
Does 6524 E STALLION Road have accessible units?
No, 6524 E STALLION Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 E STALLION Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6524 E STALLION Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6524 E STALLION Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6524 E STALLION Road does not have units with air conditioning.
