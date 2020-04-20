6524 E STALLION Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This charming home designed by Jim Rogers and built by Nance Construction is for the sophisticated buyer who can appreciate quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. Multiple outdoor patios, large living and dining areas and an open floorplan make this spacious home perfect for entertaining large groups. But the adobe style fireplaces, hand plastered walls, viga ceilings and hand painted accents lend themselves to the Southwestern charm that makes this home perfect for small family gatherings as well. Conveniently located in the heart of Paradise Valley, close to the new Ritz Carlton Resort and the Palmeraie shops featuring luxury shopping and dining. Available for Lease, Purchase or Lease/Purchase.