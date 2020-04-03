All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road

5921 East Quartz Mountain Road · (480) 326-0837
Location

5921 East Quartz Mountain Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Mummy Mountain Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1953 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
hot tub
VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Perched high on Mummy Mountain and owned by the same family for many decades, this fabulous home is being offered as a furnished rental. Covered patios and verandas wrap the home and views abound in every direction! A serene and tranquil feeling settles over the property from sunrise all the way to watching the stars & moon rise in the evening. Completely remodeled by the current owner, a commercial interior designer, the home is beautifully appointed with a mix of antiques & contemporary furnishings, artwork & accessories. Elegant yet comfortable, new porcelain wood like floors are installed throughout the entire home. The kitchen is completely renovated and now boasts new cabinetry, porcelain countertops and KitchenAid appliances. The new open floor plan allows living to easily flow from the kitchen to the dining room and on to the living area. A "gallery" hall leads you to the bedrooms. Each bedroom has sliding patio doors that provide direct access out to the front patio - the perfect spot to start your day with a cup of coffee! A 4th room serves as a den with a flat screen television and views of the patio and mountains behind the property. The master suite is luxurious and graciously furnished. A focal point is the corner of glass allowing those wonderful vistas into the room and also access to the patio and nearby gas fire pit. The walk-in closet has been professionally outfitted with built in cabinets and rods. Adjoining the bedroom is the stunning master bath. A new designer vanity now provides for double sinks. A spa like shower completes the room. Built in a similar style of residences designed by Frank Lloyd Wright but updated to 2020 comforts, this executive rental is a must see! Owner is offering it as a completely turnkey furnished home but is open to unfurnished opportunities, as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have any available units?
5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have?
Some of 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road currently offering any rent specials?
5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road pet-friendly?
No, 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road offer parking?
No, 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road does not offer parking.
Does 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have a pool?
No, 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road does not have a pool.
Does 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have accessible units?
No, 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road does not have units with air conditioning.
