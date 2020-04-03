5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit hot tub

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Perched high on Mummy Mountain and owned by the same family for many decades, this fabulous home is being offered as a furnished rental. Covered patios and verandas wrap the home and views abound in every direction! A serene and tranquil feeling settles over the property from sunrise all the way to watching the stars & moon rise in the evening. Completely remodeled by the current owner, a commercial interior designer, the home is beautifully appointed with a mix of antiques & contemporary furnishings, artwork & accessories. Elegant yet comfortable, new porcelain wood like floors are installed throughout the entire home. The kitchen is completely renovated and now boasts new cabinetry, porcelain countertops and KitchenAid appliances. The new open floor plan allows living to easily flow from the kitchen to the dining room and on to the living area. A "gallery" hall leads you to the bedrooms. Each bedroom has sliding patio doors that provide direct access out to the front patio - the perfect spot to start your day with a cup of coffee! A 4th room serves as a den with a flat screen television and views of the patio and mountains behind the property. The master suite is luxurious and graciously furnished. A focal point is the corner of glass allowing those wonderful vistas into the room and also access to the patio and nearby gas fire pit. The walk-in closet has been professionally outfitted with built in cabinets and rods. Adjoining the bedroom is the stunning master bath. A new designer vanity now provides for double sinks. A spa like shower completes the room. Built in a similar style of residences designed by Frank Lloyd Wright but updated to 2020 comforts, this executive rental is a must see! Owner is offering it as a completely turnkey furnished home but is open to unfurnished opportunities, as well.