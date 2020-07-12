All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like
5635 E LINCOLN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
5635 E LINCOLN Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:52 AM

5635 E LINCOLN Drive

5635 East Lincoln Drive · (602) 705-4353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5635 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Mountain Shadow Resort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$3,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2043 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Exclusive, charming and prestigious. Mid-century modern home located in Arizona's most sought after and desirable town, Paradise Valley. Tucked away in Mountain Shadows East, this home sits behind one of the few maned guard gates in all of Paradise Valley. Unobstructed views of Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain. Less than a mile and within walking distance of four luxury resorts, three golf courses and three lavish resort spas. Timeless travertine flooring, six sets of French doors, brushed metal finishes and cherry wood detail. HOA fee is $600/month and is included in rent and provides tenants access to the fabulous resort swimming pool and hot tub at Mountain Shadows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5635 E LINCOLN Drive have any available units?
5635 E LINCOLN Drive has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5635 E LINCOLN Drive have?
Some of 5635 E LINCOLN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 E LINCOLN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5635 E LINCOLN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 E LINCOLN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5635 E LINCOLN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 5635 E LINCOLN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5635 E LINCOLN Drive offers parking.
Does 5635 E LINCOLN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 E LINCOLN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 E LINCOLN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5635 E LINCOLN Drive has a pool.
Does 5635 E LINCOLN Drive have accessible units?
No, 5635 E LINCOLN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 E LINCOLN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5635 E LINCOLN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 E LINCOLN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 E LINCOLN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley 3 BedroomsParadise Valley Apartments with BalconiesParadise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with PoolsParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College