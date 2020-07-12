5635 E LINCOLN Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Exclusive, charming and prestigious. Mid-century modern home located in Arizona's most sought after and desirable town, Paradise Valley. Tucked away in Mountain Shadows East, this home sits behind one of the few maned guard gates in all of Paradise Valley. Unobstructed views of Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain. Less than a mile and within walking distance of four luxury resorts, three golf courses and three lavish resort spas. Timeless travertine flooring, six sets of French doors, brushed metal finishes and cherry wood detail. HOA fee is $600/month and is included in rent and provides tenants access to the fabulous resort swimming pool and hot tub at Mountain Shadows.