5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane

5587 E Valley Vista Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5587 E Valley Vista Ln, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Mountain Shadow Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Luxury Home at Mountain Shadows Resort in Paradise Valley. Enjoy resort living w/ full amenities available such as: concierge services, 4500sq.ft. fitness facility, resort pool, golf, Sanctuary spa, tennis and more. At the foothills of Camelback Mtn the single level homes have distinct architectural designs and indoor/outdoor living style connected by 9' high bi-fold doors. Luxurious included designer features: 12 ft. ceilings in the great room, Wolf combo dual fuel range oven & microwave, 48'' Sub Zero refrigerator, Asko dishwasher, Zephyr hood, quartz countertops, stone floors, indoor fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car driveway, 2 car garage, Energy Star rated, 24 hr guarded entry, more! Photos of actual Residence for Lease. Includes all furnishings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have any available units?
5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have?
Some of 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane offers parking.
Does 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane has a pool.
Does 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5587 E VALLEY VISTA Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
