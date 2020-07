Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Rare opportunity to live in guard gated Casa Blanca Estates. Lovely five bedroom home set back from road with motor court and lush landscaping. Expansive great room with high ceilings and authentic Saltillo tile floors. Beautiful backyard with covered patio and private pool. Located convenient to Fashion Square and Old Town Scottsdale. Offered today at a six month minimum rental, unfurnished.