All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 4902 E BERNEIL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
4902 E BERNEIL Drive
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:53 AM

4902 E BERNEIL Drive

4902 East Berneil Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4902 East Berneil Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Tatum Garden Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming style home located on a large private lot (1+ acre) in Paradise Valley! This 5bed/3bath, 3,094 sq. ft. home has a warm and inviting ambiance. Family room has vaulted wood beam ceiling, fireplace, & built-in cabinetry, formal living & dining room, kitchen has island & stainless steel appliances, master bedroom has sitting area & french doors to backyard & diving pool, volley ball court, and plenty of room for children to play and run around. Conveniently located near Cherokee Elementary School, PV Mall and great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 E BERNEIL Drive have any available units?
4902 E BERNEIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4902 E BERNEIL Drive have?
Some of 4902 E BERNEIL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 E BERNEIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4902 E BERNEIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 E BERNEIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4902 E BERNEIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4902 E BERNEIL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4902 E BERNEIL Drive offers parking.
Does 4902 E BERNEIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 E BERNEIL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 E BERNEIL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4902 E BERNEIL Drive has a pool.
Does 4902 E BERNEIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 4902 E BERNEIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 E BERNEIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4902 E BERNEIL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 E BERNEIL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4902 E BERNEIL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College