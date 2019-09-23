4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come experience the tranquil setting of this lovely home nestled into the mountain. Enjoy gorgeous views of Camelback Mountain throughout the home.Options for the home usage: 1. The family room can be used as a fourth bedroom, it has a closet and a bathroom. 2. The family room can be converted back to a garage if tenants prefer. Meticulously maintained, beautiful patios and artificial grass areas in the front and the back of the home. Anywhere you turn you are surrounded by a peaceful setting and views. Rental can be furnished or unfurnished. Owner is open to a partial furnishing if the tenant would like to use the patio furniture.