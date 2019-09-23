All apartments in Paradise Valley
4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road

4820 East Cottontail Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

4820 East Cottontail Run Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Paradise Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come experience the tranquil setting of this lovely home nestled into the mountain. Enjoy gorgeous views of Camelback Mountain throughout the home.Options for the home usage: 1. The family room can be used as a fourth bedroom, it has a closet and a bathroom. 2. The family room can be converted back to a garage if tenants prefer. Meticulously maintained, beautiful patios and artificial grass areas in the front and the back of the home. Anywhere you turn you are surrounded by a peaceful setting and views. Rental can be furnished or unfurnished. Owner is open to a partial furnishing if the tenant would like to use the patio furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road have any available units?
4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road have?
Some of 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road currently offering any rent specials?
4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road pet-friendly?
No, 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road offer parking?
Yes, 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road offers parking.
Does 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road have a pool?
No, 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road does not have a pool.
Does 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road have accessible units?
No, 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road does not have units with air conditioning.
