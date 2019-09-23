4820 E COTTONTAIL RUN Road

Amenities
Come experience the tranquil setting of this lovely home nestled into the mountain. Enjoy gorgeous views of Camelback Mountain throughout the home.Options for the home usage: 1. The family room can be used as a fourth bedroom, it has a closet and a bathroom. 2. The family room can be converted back to a garage if tenants prefer. Meticulously maintained, beautiful patios and artificial grass areas in the front and the back of the home. Anywhere you turn you are surrounded by a peaceful setting and views. Rental can be furnished or unfurnished. Owner is open to a partial furnishing if the tenant would like to use the patio furniture.