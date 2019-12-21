All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
4733 E INDIAN BEND Road
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

4733 E INDIAN BEND Road

4733 East Indian Bend Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4733 East Indian Bend Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Paradise Hills

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Amazing location in Paradise Valley! Ready to welcome a new family home now! Enjoy gorgeous mountain views and famous Arizona sunsets! Remodeled in 2010 this exquisite home features gourmet kitchen, granite slabs, double ovens, 6 gas burner cook-top, Kitchen Aid & Dacor appliances. This charmer boasts 3 master suites w/addl bedroom & guest suite w/separate entry. Enjoy the comfortable, well balanced floorplan, complete w/beautiful built-ins & fine finishes at every turn. Unwind in your own private, resort style backyard w/spa, sparkling pool, water features, grotto, waterfall/slide, swim up bar, custom lighting, & practice putting green. Entertain in the spacious Ramada/BBQ area with wet bar, TV, refrigerator & fireplace. Travertine pavers, firepit & misting system are sure to please all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road have any available units?
4733 E INDIAN BEND Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road have?
Some of 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road currently offering any rent specials?
4733 E INDIAN BEND Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road pet-friendly?
No, 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road offer parking?
Yes, 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road offers parking.
Does 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road have a pool?
Yes, 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road has a pool.
Does 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road have accessible units?
No, 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4733 E INDIAN BEND Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College