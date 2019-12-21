4733 E INDIAN BEND Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

Amazing location in Paradise Valley! Ready to welcome a new family home now! Enjoy gorgeous mountain views and famous Arizona sunsets! Remodeled in 2010 this exquisite home features gourmet kitchen, granite slabs, double ovens, 6 gas burner cook-top, Kitchen Aid & Dacor appliances. This charmer boasts 3 master suites w/addl bedroom & guest suite w/separate entry. Enjoy the comfortable, well balanced floorplan, complete w/beautiful built-ins & fine finishes at every turn. Unwind in your own private, resort style backyard w/spa, sparkling pool, water features, grotto, waterfall/slide, swim up bar, custom lighting, & practice putting green. Entertain in the spacious Ramada/BBQ area with wet bar, TV, refrigerator & fireplace. Travertine pavers, firepit & misting system are sure to please all!