All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane

4601 East Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4601 East Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Sunset Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Custom build, move in ready home with spectacular mountain and city light views! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in a highly desirable Paradise Valleyneighborhood and the outstanding school 3Cs school district! Positioned with a direct view of Tatum Mountain from the back yard and overlooks North Phoenix/PV/Scottsdale area from the front door! Inside you'll find high, vaulted ceilings with wood beams across the family room and over the chef's style kitchen. Island cook-top, double ovens, and appliances included! Enjoy a warm fireplace from the family room or the large master bedroom. NO HOA, beautiful and mature landscape that's low maintenance, ample parking, plus a large covered porch and crystal blue diving pool in the over-sized backyard! LOCATION and VIEWS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have any available units?
4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have?
Some of 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane offers parking.
Does 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane has a pool.
Does 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College