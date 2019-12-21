4601 E MOCKINGBIRD Lane

Amenities

Custom build, move in ready home with spectacular mountain and city light views! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in a highly desirable Paradise Valleyneighborhood and the outstanding school 3Cs school district! Positioned with a direct view of Tatum Mountain from the back yard and overlooks North Phoenix/PV/Scottsdale area from the front door! Inside you'll find high, vaulted ceilings with wood beams across the family room and over the chef's style kitchen. Island cook-top, double ovens, and appliances included! Enjoy a warm fireplace from the family room or the large master bedroom. NO HOA, beautiful and mature landscape that's low maintenance, ample parking, plus a large covered porch and crystal blue diving pool in the over-sized backyard! LOCATION and VIEWS!