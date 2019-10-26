4002 E MCDONALD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous ranch style home in Paradise Valley! Private corner lot on a super quiet stretch of McDonald Drive. Stunning Camelback Mountain views from the front and backyard. Brand new carpet in living room and 2 bedrooms. Tile throughout the rest.. Sparkling pool, outdoor BBQ, and two covered flagstone patios make this perfect for outdoor entertaining! French country kitchen with Bosch microwave and oven, Fisher Paykel dishwasher, Viking cooktop. The master bedroom is huge and has a large walk-in closet. Master bath has a jetted tub and separate shower with marble surround. Tons of natural light throughout! Bedroom 3 has a private entrance from the backyard and is a perfect Mother-in-law suite or office. Just minutes from tons of great restaurants and shops on 40th Street and the Biltmor