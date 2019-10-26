All apartments in Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley, AZ
4002 E MCDONALD Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:32 AM

4002 E MCDONALD Drive

4002 E McDonald Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4002 E McDonald Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous ranch style home in Paradise Valley! Private corner lot on a super quiet stretch of McDonald Drive. Stunning Camelback Mountain views from the front and backyard. Brand new carpet in living room and 2 bedrooms. Tile throughout the rest.. Sparkling pool, outdoor BBQ, and two covered flagstone patios make this perfect for outdoor entertaining! French country kitchen with Bosch microwave and oven, Fisher Paykel dishwasher, Viking cooktop. The master bedroom is huge and has a large walk-in closet. Master bath has a jetted tub and separate shower with marble surround. Tons of natural light throughout! Bedroom 3 has a private entrance from the backyard and is a perfect Mother-in-law suite or office. Just minutes from tons of great restaurants and shops on 40th Street and the Biltmor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 E MCDONALD Drive have any available units?
4002 E MCDONALD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4002 E MCDONALD Drive have?
Some of 4002 E MCDONALD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 E MCDONALD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4002 E MCDONALD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 E MCDONALD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4002 E MCDONALD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4002 E MCDONALD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4002 E MCDONALD Drive offers parking.
Does 4002 E MCDONALD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 E MCDONALD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 E MCDONALD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4002 E MCDONALD Drive has a pool.
Does 4002 E MCDONALD Drive have accessible units?
No, 4002 E MCDONALD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 E MCDONALD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4002 E MCDONALD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 E MCDONALD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 E MCDONALD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
