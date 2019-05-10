All apartments in New River
Find more places like 38520 N 12TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New River, AZ
/
38520 N 12TH Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

38520 N 12TH Street

38520 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New River
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

38520 North 12th Street, New River, AZ 85086
Bascom Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a must see home that is in the highly desired Desert Hills area. It has a huge backyard with an RV gate so there is plenty of parking for your trailers and toys. Great mountain views in a quiet, private area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38520 N 12TH Street have any available units?
38520 N 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 38520 N 12TH Street have?
Some of 38520 N 12TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38520 N 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
38520 N 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38520 N 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 38520 N 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New River.
Does 38520 N 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 38520 N 12TH Street offers parking.
Does 38520 N 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38520 N 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38520 N 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 38520 N 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 38520 N 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 38520 N 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38520 N 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38520 N 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 38520 N 12TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 38520 N 12TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

New River 3 BedroomsNew River Apartments with Garage
New River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew River Apartments with Washer-Dryer
New River Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZVerde Village, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College