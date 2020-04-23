37408 N 20th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

For lease in Desert Hills. . Horse property with a two stall mare motel plus a turn out. Beautiful single level home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den in 1736 SF with RV parking on nearly an acre of land with mountain views. Great room, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & skylights. Kitchen has refrigerator, dishwasher, eat in area & formal dining area. Inside laundry area includes washer & dryer plus storage & a utility sink. Almost an acre with HUGE yard & covered patio in backyard. Large Conex container for tack & feed.