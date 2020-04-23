All apartments in New River
37408 N 20th Street
37408 N 20th Street

37408 North 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

37408 North 20th Street, New River, AZ 85086

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
For lease in Desert Hills. . Horse property with a two stall mare motel plus a turn out. Beautiful single level home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den in 1736 SF with RV parking on nearly an acre of land with mountain views. Great room, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & skylights. Kitchen has refrigerator, dishwasher, eat in area & formal dining area. Inside laundry area includes washer & dryer plus storage & a utility sink. Almost an acre with HUGE yard & covered patio in backyard. Large Conex container for tack & feed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37408 N 20th Street have any available units?
37408 N 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 37408 N 20th Street have?
Some of 37408 N 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37408 N 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
37408 N 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37408 N 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 37408 N 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New River.
Does 37408 N 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 37408 N 20th Street offers parking.
Does 37408 N 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37408 N 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37408 N 20th Street have a pool?
No, 37408 N 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 37408 N 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 37408 N 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37408 N 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37408 N 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 37408 N 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 37408 N 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
