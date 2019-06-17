All apartments in New River
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:05 AM

305 W Leann Lane

305 West Leann Lane · No Longer Available
Location

305 West Leann Lane, New River, AZ 85087

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Under construction available approx 6/25! Amazing Mountain Views. Beautiful 3 bed 2 full bath with 2 Car Garage on Scenic Acre Lot. Open Kitchen concept with 10ft Flat ceilings, Espresso Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Huge Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel appliances, Plank Tile Flooring throughout the home, two-tone paint, 8' Doors, Satin Nickel hardware, Lighting and Laundry room with washer/dryer hookup, Master suite with walk-in tiled shower and his and her vanities. Energy efficient 14 Seer HVAC, Duel pane Low-E windows and R-38 Cathedral Attic insulation. Exterior cultured Stone, Paver Driveway. Perfect Home those who are seeking a Private Home site without an HOA. 24 month lease or longer required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 W Leann Lane have any available units?
305 W Leann Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New River, AZ.
What amenities does 305 W Leann Lane have?
Some of 305 W Leann Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 W Leann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
305 W Leann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 W Leann Lane pet-friendly?
No, 305 W Leann Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New River.
Does 305 W Leann Lane offer parking?
Yes, 305 W Leann Lane offers parking.
Does 305 W Leann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 W Leann Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 W Leann Lane have a pool?
No, 305 W Leann Lane does not have a pool.
Does 305 W Leann Lane have accessible units?
No, 305 W Leann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 305 W Leann Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 W Leann Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 W Leann Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 W Leann Lane has units with air conditioning.
