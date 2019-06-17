305 W Leann Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Under construction available approx 6/25! Amazing Mountain Views. Beautiful 3 bed 2 full bath with 2 Car Garage on Scenic Acre Lot. Open Kitchen concept with 10ft Flat ceilings, Espresso Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Huge Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel appliances, Plank Tile Flooring throughout the home, two-tone paint, 8' Doors, Satin Nickel hardware, Lighting and Laundry room with washer/dryer hookup, Master suite with walk-in tiled shower and his and her vanities. Energy efficient 14 Seer HVAC, Duel pane Low-E windows and R-38 Cathedral Attic insulation. Exterior cultured Stone, Paver Driveway. Perfect Home those who are seeking a Private Home site without an HOA. 24 month lease or longer required