Mohave County, AZ
930 Lakeside Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

930 Lakeside Dr

930 Lakeside Dr · (928) 342-3420
Location

930 Lakeside Dr, Mohave County, AZ 86406

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1812 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful remodeled from top to bottom 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Home is situated on top of the hill for a one of a kind lake view. Enjoy stunning sunsets over the lake from the many windows in the living room, dining room, and kitchen or from the comfortable patio furniture located throughout the front and backyard. This house has everything you might need for a relaxing stay, including a sparkling pool with a unique waterfall feature, an open and split floor plan, indoor laundry, and an entertainer's kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. The master suite enjoys patio access, lake views, a walk in shower, and large walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house from the master bedroom and they do not share a common wall. There is an outdoor kitchen, tropical plants, entertainment area and palapa. All bedrooms have access to outside. Perfect tropical getaway in the desert just steps to the desert. Home is on 1.2 acres with a level lot for RV's and extra parking. Climate controlled RV barn can be rented for additional $50.00 per mo. Just steps to the desert for your off road fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Lakeside Dr have any available units?
930 Lakeside Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 930 Lakeside Dr have?
Some of 930 Lakeside Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Lakeside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
930 Lakeside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Lakeside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 930 Lakeside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mohave County.
Does 930 Lakeside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 930 Lakeside Dr offers parking.
Does 930 Lakeside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Lakeside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Lakeside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 930 Lakeside Dr has a pool.
Does 930 Lakeside Dr have accessible units?
No, 930 Lakeside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Lakeside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Lakeside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Lakeside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 930 Lakeside Dr has units with air conditioning.
