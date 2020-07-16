930 Lakeside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful remodeled from top to bottom 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Home is situated on top of the hill for a one of a kind lake view. Enjoy stunning sunsets over the lake from the many windows in the living room, dining room, and kitchen or from the comfortable patio furniture located throughout the front and backyard. This house has everything you might need for a relaxing stay, including a sparkling pool with a unique waterfall feature, an open and split floor plan, indoor laundry, and an entertainer's kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. The master suite enjoys patio access, lake views, a walk in shower, and large walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house from the master bedroom and they do not share a common wall. There is an outdoor kitchen, tropical plants, entertainment area and palapa. All bedrooms have access to outside. Perfect tropical getaway in the desert just steps to the desert. Home is on 1.2 acres with a level lot for RV's and extra parking. Climate controlled RV barn can be rented for additional $50.00 per mo. Just steps to the desert for your off road fun.