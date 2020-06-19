46128 W Holly Dr

Amenities

Amazing home in Maricopa Meadows! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home is a single story (over 1600 sq ft) with stucco walls, 2 car garage, a tile roof, private covered patio, and a cozy back yard. The home features a family room, kitchen, breakfast bar, laundry room, pantry, two baths, and four bedrooms. The master bedroom has large closet and separate shower and tub. The house has tile, carpet, ceiling fans, and blinds! Owner has included Dishwasher/Refrigerator/Stove and HOA dues with the rent! One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 non-refundable Pet Cleaning Fee. $1199 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



