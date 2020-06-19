All apartments in Maricopa
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

46128 W Holly Dr

46128 Holly Drive · (480) 382-9681
Location

46128 Holly Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85139

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1699 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing home in Maricopa Meadows! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home is a single story (over 1600 sq ft) with stucco walls, 2 car garage, a tile roof, private covered patio, and a cozy back yard. The home features a family room, kitchen, breakfast bar, laundry room, pantry, two baths, and four bedrooms. The master bedroom has large closet and separate shower and tub. The house has tile, carpet, ceiling fans, and blinds! Owner has included Dishwasher/Refrigerator/Stove and HOA dues with the rent! One small dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 non-refundable Pet Cleaning Fee. $1199 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at (480) 382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46128 W Holly Dr have any available units?
46128 W Holly Dr has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46128 W Holly Dr have?
Some of 46128 W Holly Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46128 W Holly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
46128 W Holly Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46128 W Holly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 46128 W Holly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 46128 W Holly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 46128 W Holly Dr does offer parking.
Does 46128 W Holly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46128 W Holly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46128 W Holly Dr have a pool?
No, 46128 W Holly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 46128 W Holly Dr have accessible units?
No, 46128 W Holly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 46128 W Holly Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46128 W Holly Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 46128 W Holly Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46128 W Holly Dr has units with air conditioning.
