Maricopa, AZ
41982 Anne Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:46 PM

41982 Anne Lane

41982 Anne Lane · (480) 696-6776
Maricopa
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Location

41982 Anne Lane, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1684 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Fantastic 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home in the popular El Dorado subdivision. Extras include vaulted ceilings, two-tone paint, Tile flooring in the hallways, kitchen and bathrooms, Granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, & ceiling fans. Master bedroom has a big walk-in closet, separate tub, and shower, double sinks in the Master Bathroom. Close to shopping, schools, parks, walkways, golf courses, and much more. This home is a must-see.

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41982 Anne Lane have any available units?
41982 Anne Lane has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41982 Anne Lane have?
Some of 41982 Anne Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41982 Anne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
41982 Anne Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41982 Anne Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 41982 Anne Lane is pet friendly.
Does 41982 Anne Lane offer parking?
No, 41982 Anne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 41982 Anne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41982 Anne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41982 Anne Lane have a pool?
No, 41982 Anne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 41982 Anne Lane have accessible units?
No, 41982 Anne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 41982 Anne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 41982 Anne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41982 Anne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 41982 Anne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
