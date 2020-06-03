41982 Anne Lane

Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home in the popular El Dorado subdivision. Extras include vaulted ceilings, two-tone paint, Tile flooring in the hallways, kitchen and bathrooms, Granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, & ceiling fans. Master bedroom has a big walk-in closet, separate tub, and shower, double sinks in the Master Bathroom. Close to shopping, schools, parks, walkways, golf courses, and much more. This home is a must-see.



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.